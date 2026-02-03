Clippers, Harden weigh options ahead of NBA trade deadline

According to those sources, the Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams showing strong interest in acquiring Harden, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Harden, 36, holds veto power over any potential trade because he is effectively under contract only for the current season. The second year of the two-year, $81.5 million agreement he signed last offseason is a player option and is not fully guaranteed.

The veteran guard did not play in Sunday’s game in Phoenix or Monday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, with the team citing “personal reasons.” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said before Monday’s game that Harden was at his home in Phoenix.

Despite a difficult start to the season, Harden has played a key role in helping the Clippers move back into contention for a play-in spot after opening the campaign with a 6–21 record. In a recent interview with ESPN, Harden said he felt “blessed” to be playing in his hometown of Los Angeles and expressed confidence that the team could fully recover from its early struggles.

The Clippers are Harden’s fifth NBA team, following previous stints with Oklahoma City, Houston, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia. Los Angeles acquired him from the 76ers in 2023 to form a star trio alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

George departed for Philadelphia as a free agent in the summer of 2024 and was recently suspended for 25 games after violating the NBA’s drug policy.

Earlier this season, Harden also moved up the league’s historical rankings, surpassing Shaquille O'Neal to take ninth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.