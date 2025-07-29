Closing arguments begin in trial of Colorado dentist accused of poisoning wife with cyanide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The high-profile trial of Colorado dentist James Craig, accused of fatally poisoning his wife Angela Craig, is nearing its conclusion as closing arguments are set to begin Tuesday. The case, which has gripped national attention, centers around allegations that Craig laced his wife’s protein shakes and antibiotics with cyanide and other toxins in March 2023, ultimately leading to her death.

James Craig, a father of six and practicing dentist in suburban Denver, is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and solicitation of murder—the latter stemming from accusations that he asked a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead investigator, Detective Bobbi Olson, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Angela Craig, 43, was hospitalized three times in just over a week before she was declared brain-dead. Toxicology reports revealed a lethal mix of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a chemical found in eye drops. Prosecutors claim James administered a final fatal dose while Angela lay hospitalized on March 15, 2023.

The defense did not call any witnesses, nor did Craig testify. Instead, they suggested Angela may have taken her own life, referencing a timeline Craig wrote in his phone where he claimed she asked him for poison after learning of his affairs. According to that account, he prepared—but did not administer—the poison. The defense also introduced Angela’s personal journal, detailing marital struggles but no mention of suicidal intent.

Testimony from Angela’s brother, Mark Pray, revealed that he unknowingly gave her the cyanide-laced capsules under Craig’s instructions. Shortly after taking them, Angela became lethargic and collapsed.

Prosecutors argue the motive was clear: Craig was in love with another woman and facing financial pressure. Angela’s sister, Toni Kofoed, testified that while Angela had a “broken heart,” she was mentally strong and had no suicidal tendencies.

The jury will soon begin deliberations, potentially deciding whether this complex case of marital betrayal, secret affairs, and a lethal plot ends in conviction—or doubt.

News.Az