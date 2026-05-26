Indonesia develops tech to turn landfill gas into alternative energy

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Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency is developing technology to capture methane gas from landfill sites and convert it into alternative energy for nearby communities, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Sri Wahyono, a researcher at the agency, said Tuesday that the technology was developed in collaboration with landfill operators in several regions using simple equipment such as pipes, suction blowers, and gas purification units.

The project begins with field studies to identify waste characteristics and methane gas content before the data is analyzed using software to determine suitable extraction points and optimal locations for gas well installation.

The collected methane is transported through pipeline networks and purified to reduce water, carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide content, making it safer for household and industrial use.

Currently, the harvested gas is being used as cooking fuel for communities living near landfill sites and for internal landfill operations, while also showing potential to support small-scale electricity generation in Indonesia.

News.Az