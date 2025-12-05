Cloudflare fixes dashboard issue after global outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. internet infrastructure company Cloudflare announced Friday that it had issued a fix for an issue affecting its dashboard and related apps.

Shares of Cloudflare fell as much as 4.5% in premarket trading after the outage disrupted global websites, though they later pared losses to about 2% following the company’s update, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Websites affected included LinkedIn, Coinbase, and Substack. Outage monitoring site Downdetector also reported spikes in problems on platforms such as Shopify, HSBC, and Deliveroo around 9:16 a.m. London time. The issues eased shortly after Cloudflare implemented its fix.

This incident comes less than three weeks after a similar Cloudflare crash, which the company described as “unacceptable” given the importance of its services.

Cloudflare’s software, used by roughly 20% of the web, helps businesses manage and secure internet traffic, including protection against distributed denial-of-service attacks, where malicious actors overload a website with excessive traffic, causing it to fail.

