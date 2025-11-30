CNN: Maduro says he is ready to resign

+ ↺ − 16 px

During previous informal talks with the American side, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stated his readiness to resign, but not earlier than in 18 months, a source familiar with the progress of the negotiations told CNN, News.Az reports.

Some US officials, according to media reports, believed that Maduro's resignation could solve the problem. However, the White House concluded that it would only support a plan that called for the immediate resignation of the Venezuelan leader.

Several administration officials said Maduro and his associates have reached out to the White House through multiple channels and are in talks about what engagement between the two countries might look like.

News.Az