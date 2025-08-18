Coastal flood warning issued for parts of New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Weather Service in Upton, NY, has issued a Coastal Flooding Statement for low-lying areas along the Hudson waterfront, southern Queens, and southern Nassau County.

The advisory, in effect from the afternoon through the evening of August 18, 2025, cautions that elevated tide levels combined with upcoming high tide cycles could cause brief, minor flooding in vulnerable zones, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Notable waterfront attractions such as Liberty State Park, Coney Island, Jones Beach, and Long Beach carry the risk of being skirted by the surge, and those planning visits or activities in the exposed stretches should remain alert, follow any posted guidance, and keep an ear tuned to evolving NWS bulletins for the latest safety recommendations.

Additional rounds of localized minor flooding are possible during the late afternoon into evening high tides through midweek. There is potential for more widespread minor to locally moderate coastal flooding with the Thursday evening high tide.

Several popular tourist destinations in the affected areas may experience impacts from the coastal flooding:

Liberty State Park (Jersey City, NJ): A waterfront park offering views of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Coney Island (Brooklyn, NY): Famous for its boardwalk, amusement parks, and beach. Jones Beach State Park (Wantagh, NY): A popular destination for swimming, picnicking, and concerts. Rockefeller Center (New York, NY): A major entertainment and shopping complex. Long Beach (Long Island, NY): Known for its beautiful beach and vibrant boardwalk. Fire Island National Seashore (NY): A barrier island offering pristine beaches and nature trails. Visitors planning to visit these attractions should monitor local conditions and be prepared for potential disruptions.

News.Az