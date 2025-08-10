Yandex metrika counter

Flash flood warning issued for Milwaukee and Waukesha counties -VIDEO

A flood watch is in effect for several southeast Wisconsin counties through Monday morning, with some areas also under a flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Milwaukee County and part of Waukesha County until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, News.Az informs via Fox6.

Small creeks and streams, along with urban areas and low-lying areas with poor drainage, could experience flash floods. WisDOT cameras deep water near the Stadium Interchange starting shortly before 9 p.m.


