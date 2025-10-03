Coastal flood warning issued for St. Mary’s County

+ ↺ − 16 px

St. Mary’s County, in the US State of Maryland, has been placed under a coastal flood warning by the National Weather Service.

Officials warn that tidal surges could push water levels one to two feet above normal in low-lying areas, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The alert remains in effect until 4 a.m. on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Forecasters noted that current water levels are 2 to 2.5 feet above normal, risking severe flooding in the county’s lowest-lying waterfront communities.

Due to the anticipated flooding, residents are advised to:

Monitor local conditions closely.

Relocate vehicles from flood-prone areas.

Exercise caution when traveling near the shoreline overnight.

St. Mary’s County residents should remain alert to updates and take necessary precautions as they prepare for the expected coastal flooding. For any reports or images related to the flooding, the public can submit tips via text or email.

News.Az