Over 40 arrested in massive Armenia election bribery probe - VIDEO

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More than 40 people have been arrested in Armenia as law enforcement cracks down on a sweeping, large-scale vote-buying ring ahead of the June 7 parliamentary elections. The illicit operation allegedly centers around a candidate representing the Strong Armenia political bloc.

The Investigative Committee revealed that the massive bribery network was exposed during a separate money laundering investigation. According to the agency's press release, the parliamentary candidate worked with multiple accomplices to distribute cash bribes ranging from 100,000 to 500,000 drams (approximately $250 to $1,250 USD) to more than 100 voters in the city of Artashat, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

The cash payouts were reportedly handed out to guarantee votes for the Strong Armenia bloc, with investigators noting that additional bribes were also funneled to other voters outside the primary group. Law enforcement agencies are actively continuing their field operations and searches to track down, identify, and apprehend remaining accomplices involved in the network.

News.Az