Toledo Festival shooting leaves 12 injured - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 12 people were wounded in a shooting near a community festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, according to police.

Two victims were reported in critical condition, Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 5:37 pm (2137 GMT) near the Old West End Festival, where multiple victims were discovered at the scene.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Suspected attack in Israel leaves casualties amid multi-location shootings

Gunfire erupts near Toledo festival, leaving 12 injured - VIDEO

At least 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Fairfield High School, California - VIDEO

South Carolina store owner acquitted of murder in 2023 killing of Black teen

Authorities said an active search for suspects is ongoing after gunfire erupted near the festival area. Heffernan stated that at least two individuals appeared to have been firing weapons, “probably shooting at each other.”

Videos posted on social media showed crowds running as shots were fired, while emergency responders provided assistance to the injured and transported victims to nearby medical facilities.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he was “deeply concerned” about the incident, adding that summer festivals should remain safe spaces for families.

The Old West End Festival, a two-day annual event in Toledo’s historic district featuring live music, food vendors and home tours, was attended by several hundred people, according to George Kral, Director of Public Safety for Toledo.

The Gun Violence Archive reported that there have been 172 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, highlighting ongoing concerns about gun violence nationwide.

News.Az