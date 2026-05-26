Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan to raise prices on 165 products from September

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Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. will increase prices on 165 beverage products from September, citing rising raw material and energy costs amid prolonged tensions in the Middle East.

The company said prices will rise by 3.2% to 18.7% on a range of products, including Coca-Cola soft drinks, bottled beverages, canned coffee and tea, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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According to the bottler, higher costs for naphtha and aluminum used in plastic bottles and cans, elevated energy prices and the weak yen have significantly increased operating expenses. The company said it can no longer absorb the costs through internal measures alone and will pass part of the burden on to consumers.

The move comes as Japan’s food industry faces mounting cost pressures. Meat producer Itoham Foods Inc. recently announced price increases on 220 products, including ham and sausages, reflecting a broader trend of rising food and beverage prices across the country.

News.Az