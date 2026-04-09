Georgia postpones plastic bottle restrictions until 2031

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The Georgian government has postponed the introduction of regulations restricting the production, import, and sale of beverages in plastic bottles until 1 February 2031.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the decision at a government meeting on Wednesday, saying the move followed consultations with industry representatives, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

He acknowledged that the use of plastic is harmful to both human health and the environment, but stressed that such measures must take into account broader factors, including business interests and potential impacts on consumer prices.

“Following consultations, we decided to postpone the introduction of regulations on the production, import, and placement on the market of beverages in plastic bottles for four years — until 1 February 2031,” Kobakhidze said.

Under the original plan, the restrictions were due to take effect on 1 February 2027 and would have covered the sale of carbonated and non-alcoholic drinks, alcoholic beverages, and drinking water in plastic bottles. Exceptions were planned for water containers larger than three litres and carbonated drinks in packaging exceeding 20 litres.

Had the rules been implemented as scheduled, a wide range of beverages in plastic packaging could have disappeared from the market.

News.Az