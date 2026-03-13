Georgia plans unprecedented ban on plastic beverage bottles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian government has proposed a nationwide ban on the sale of beverages in plastic bottles, a move experts say has few parallels anywhere in the world. According to bm.ge, no similar large-scale restriction currently exists in the United States, the European Union, or OECD countries.

Under the proposal, which could take effect on February 1, 2027, the sale of carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and drinking water in plastic bottles would be prohibited. Exceptions would apply only to water containers larger than 3 liters and carbonated drinks or alcohol in containers exceeding 20 liters, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

If enacted, the measure would remove most locally produced and imported beverages sold in plastic bottles from the Georgian market.

Georgia is a significant producer of mineral and drinking water, as well as soft drinks, and the majority of these products are currently sold in plastic packaging. Glass and aluminum containers account for only a small share of the market.

Critics note that Georgia lacks a comprehensive system for separating and recycling waste. In contrast, EU countries have long-established recycling frameworks that allow plastics, glass, and aluminum to be reused. For example, EU regulations require that at least 25% of plastic bottles be made from recycled plastic by 2025, increasing to 30% by 2030.

In Georgia, experts say, there is no effective national system for recycling plastics. Aluminum can recycling is similarly limited, while glass recycling operates at a minimal level.

Implementing the ban would require beverage producers to invest heavily in switching to glass or aluminum packaging. However, fully replacing plastic may be difficult. Globally, aluminum cans rarely exceed 800 milliliters, and glass bottles for soft drinks typically top out at 1.5 liters.

This means popular two-liter and larger bottles could disappear from the market. Producing larger glass containers could increase production costs by at least 50%, while prices for beverages in alternative packaging might rise by 20–30%.

The current proposal is less restrictive than an earlier draft, which would have banned plastic bottles for a wide range of products, including dairy and sauces. Authorities narrowed the scope to beverages after reviewing the initial plan.

So far, beverage manufacturers have not publicly commented on the initiative.

News.Az