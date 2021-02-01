Coca-Cola to build plant in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The representative office of Coca-Cola company in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC and the country’s Ministry of Economy signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.

In accordance with the agreement, one of the world's largest Coca-Cola companies will build its plant in Azerbaijan.

The minister noted that this project will contribute to encouraging investment in other regions of the country, developing the non-oil sector, increasing economic activity and creating new jobs.

News.Az