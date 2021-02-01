Yandex metrika counter

Coca-Cola to build plant in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

  • Economics
  • Share
Coca-Cola to build plant in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

The representative office of Coca-Cola company in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC and the country’s Ministry of Economy signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.

In accordance with the agreement, one of the world's largest Coca-Cola companies will build its plant in Azerbaijan.

The minister noted that this project will contribute to encouraging investment in other regions of the country, developing the non-oil sector, increasing economic activity and creating new jobs.

News about - Coca-Cola to build plant in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

News about - Coca-Cola to build plant in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      