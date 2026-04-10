Seven killed in shooting at picnic site in western Afghanistan

Seven killed in shooting at picnic site in western Afghanistan

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At least seven people have been killed and 13 others injured after gunmen opened fire on civilians in western Afghanistan, officials say.

The attack took place on Friday afternoon in Herat Province, according to Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Mr Qani said several unidentified attackers arrived on motorcycles at a picnic site near Qabrezona Kili village in the Injil district and began shooting at people gathered there.

The site is known as a popular meeting point where civilians typically assemble on Fridays, the weekly day of rest.

Preliminary information indicates that seven people were killed and 13 others wounded in the attack with some of the injured reported to be in critical condition.

Local media in Herat have suggested the number of casualties could rise further as more details emerge.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, and authorities say investigations are ongoing.

News.Az