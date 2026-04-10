Russian-flagged tanker makes rare transit through Hormuz

The vessel, identified as the Arhimeda, a 2000-built very-large crude carrier (VLCC), sailed westward through the strait late on Thursday, according to ship-tracking data, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The tanker was reportedly unloaded at the time of passage. It had previously listed Kharg Island as its destination before later switching its status to “for orders,” a term used in shipping when a vessel has not yet been assigned its next port or cargo instructions.

Market participants are closely watching traffic through the strait, as tensions linked to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran have sharply reduced maritime movement in the region, disrupting global energy flows and contributing to volatility in oil and gas markets.

The Arhimeda reportedly switched to the Russian flag in January, according to maritime registry data linked to the International Maritime Organization. It is one of only a small number of VLCCs sailing under Russia’s flag, reflecting shifts in shipping patterns amid sanctions pressure and geopolitical risk.

The vessel’s previous cargo was a shipment of Merey crude from Venezuela last August. Earlier records indicate it was previously sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department under its former name, Vizuri, over alleged involvement in Iranian oil trade activities.

The ship is listed in maritime databases as owned by Egir Shipping Ltd., registered at a Seychelles-linked address that has been associated with other sanctioned entities. Its technical management is handled by Pro Ocean Management LLC, which is based in Azerbaijan.

There are no publicly available contact details listed for either company.

Meanwhile, although most tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been heavily reduced, some Iranian crude exports have continued. The oil hub at Kharg Island has also reportedly experienced at least two strikes, though these were said to target military assets rather than critical oil infrastructure.

The Arhimeda’s passage comes as shipping activity in the region remains highly sensitive, with traders treating each transit as a signal of evolving risk conditions in one of the world’s most important energy corridors.