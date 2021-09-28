CoE starts talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan on confidence-building measures

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of Europe recently started talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan to propose confidence-building measures between the two countries, Marija Pejcinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe said during the autumn session of the PACE.

According to her, the Council of Europe will only propose confidence-building measures (CBMs) if the two countries agree to it.

"Confidence-building measures are certainly useful for those who do not communicate with each other in other ways, and with these measures, they can start communicating," she said.

News.Az













News.Az