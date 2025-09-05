Colombia's Petro suggests tax reform to support 2026 budget
Photo by caruizp/Pixabay
Colombian President Gustavo Petro's government has presented a new tax reform bill in Congress to address a $6.3 billion shortfall in the 2026 budget. This marks the third tax reform of his administration, aiming to secure the $139 billion the state estimates it will need next year.
In 2022, Petro introduced his first tax reform, which was approved and raised $2.7 billion. In 2024, however, Congress rejected a similar proposal seeking $3 billion, leaving the 2025 budget unfunded and forcing the executive branch to issue it by decree, News.Az reports citing foreign media.