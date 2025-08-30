Colombian President condemns acceptance of Gaza ‘genocide’ as anti-human

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned any acceptance of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling it “anti-human” and describing those who tolerate it as accomplices to genocide.

“Anyone who accepts this genocide is anti-human; not even beasts would do such a thing,” Petro wrote on X, sharing footage of Palestinians rushing toward humanitarian aid convoys. He added that such individuals are “simply accomplices” and “spiritual outcasts from the earth,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Colombia severed diplomatic ties with Israel on May 3, citing ongoing military operations in Gaza. Since October 2023, more than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed, and the enclave faces severe famine.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the territory.

News.Az