Colombia yields on US deportation flights to avert trade war

The spat erupted on Sunday when President Gustavo Petro barred two military planes carrying Colombians deported from the US from landing.The Trump administration responded by threatening to slap punitive tariffs on Colombian exports to the US.President Petro at first said Colombia would retaliate by imposing tariffs on US goods, but the White House later announced that Colombia had agreed to accept migrants - including those arriving on US military aircraft - "without limitation or delay".The White House hailed the agreement with Colombia as a victory for Trump's hard-line approach, after the country's two leaders had exchanged threats on social media on Sunday."Today's events make clear to the world that America is respected again," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a statement.She added that the tariffs and sanctions which the Trump administration had threatened to impose on Colombia, should it not comply, would be "held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honour this agreement".She also said that President Donald Trump "expects all other nations of the world to fully co-operate in accepting deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States".A cornerstone of Trump's immigration policy is removing unlawful migrants from the US, with the promise of "mass deportations".

