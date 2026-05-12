France says it is unclear whether hantavirus strain has mutated

France says it is unclear whether hantavirus strain has mutated

+ ↺ − 16 px

French officials say it is still unclear whether the hantavirus strain linked to the outbreak aboard the MV Hondius has mutated, as health authorities continue monitoring passengers evacuated from the vessel.

France’s health minister stated that experts do not yet have complete sequencing results for the virus and therefore cannot confirm whether any mutation has occurred. Officials said they are currently reassured by available information but investigations remain ongoing, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The outbreak aboard the cruise ship has already resulted in multiple deaths and confirmed infections among passengers from several countries. All passengers have now disembarked from the vessel, shifting attention toward quarantine measures, treatment and preventing further spread of the virus.

Authorities have warned that additional cases may still emerge in the coming weeks because of the long incubation period associated with the Andes strain of hantavirus and the close contact among passengers during the voyage before preventive measures were introduced.

The ship became the center of an international health response after several passengers died and others tested positive following evacuation operations in Tenerife. Passengers have since been transported to different countries for monitoring and quarantine.

Health officials in several countries continue to track passengers and close contacts as investigations into the outbreak remain underway.

News.Az