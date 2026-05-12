Azerbaijan presents short film at Italian international festival

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Sabina Zulalova’s fairytale film Marytale. Inclusive Miracles received a certificate at Italy’s Rome Prisma Film Awards international festival.

Three children with Down syndrome starred in the short film, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Founded in Rome in 2018, the "Rome Prisma Film Awards" is a European independent film festival.

The festival brings together directors, screenwriters and producers from more than 150 countries. The organizers pay special attention to the ideas of humanism, cultural dialogue and the emotional strength of cinema.

News.Az