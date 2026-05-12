Dubai Police warn residents over fake Hajj offers and online scams

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Dubai Police have warned residents about a rise in fake Hajj and Umrah campaigns and fraudulent online advertisements aimed at stealing money and personal information from people planning religious trips.

The warning was issued by the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of the “Be Aware of Fraud” campaign. Authorities said scammers are using social media platforms and websites to promote fake pilgrimage packages with discounted prices and promises of guaranteed bookings and quick travel arrangements, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

According to police, fraudsters often claim they can provide low-cost Hajj packages or urgently arrange visas and permits in a short time. Victims are then asked to transfer advance payments before the scammers disappear without providing any real services.

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Dubai Police said such crimes usually increase ahead of the Hajj and Umrah seasons, when more people search online for affordable travel offers. Authorities added that scammers create fake websites and social media accounts, copy logos of well-known companies and use professional promotional materials to make the offers appear legitimate.

Police urged residents to book only through officially licensed Hajj and Umrah operators approved by the relevant authorities and warned people not to trust unknown or unverified agencies, regardless of how attractive the offers may seem.

News.Az