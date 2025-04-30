Colombian Navy helicopter crashes, killing one soldier

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Colombian Navy helicopter crashed in northern Colombia during a supply mission, resulting in the death of one soldier, military officials have confirmed.

The Bell 412EP helicopter plunged into a body of water shortly after takeoff near the town of Malagana, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Three other crew members were rescued and are receiving medical treatment, it added.

Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said an inspection team has been established to investigate the crash, with support from the Colombian Aerospace Force.

