Comet C/2024 E1 spotted by telescope on Earth approach

Comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos), which reached its closest point to Earth on February 17, can now be observed after sunset with the help of optical instruments, said Evgeny Burmistrov, an expert at Perm National Research Polytechnic University.

According to Burmistrov, the comet can be viewed from both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. However, it is too faint to be seen with the naked eye, News.Az reports, citing TASS.



Its current brightness is estimated at between +6.5 and +7 magnitude. For observation, he recommends using good binoculars with a 20–30 mm aperture at minimum, though a small telescope would provide better results.

He added that in early March the comet will pass into the constellation Taurus. Around March 5, observers in Russia’s latitudes are expected to have the most favorable viewing conditions.

Burmistrov advised looking toward the southwestern horizon approximately 30 to 60 minutes after sunset.



Comet C/2024 E1 was discovered in March 2024 by Polish astronomer Kacper Wierzchos. The comet is believed to measure up to 10 kilometers in diameter. It displays a distinctive emerald-green hue caused by dicarbon and cyanogen gases that glow under ultraviolet radiation.



