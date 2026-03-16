Breaking: Earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean near Crete

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A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Eastern Mediterranean on Monday morning, seismic monitoring services reported.

The tremor occurred at 08:46 a.m. local time (GMT+2) and was located about 169 km south of Irakleion, a major city on the Greek island of Crete, News.Az reports, citing GFZ.

According to preliminary seismic data, the earthquake had a relatively shallow depth of about 12 km, which can often increase the chances of shaking being felt near the epicenter.

Despite the shallow depth, no damage or injuries have been reported, and initial reports indicate that the quake was not widely felt by residents in nearby areas.

The Eastern Mediterranean region, including waters surrounding Crete, lies along active tectonic boundaries and regularly experiences moderate seismic activity.

Seismologists note that earthquakes of this magnitude are considered moderate and rarely cause serious damage, particularly when they occur offshore.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, but no tsunami warning has been issued following the quake.

News.Az