Community Fibre faces internet outage across London

Community Fibre, the London-based internet provider, is experiencing widespread connectivity issues.

Users reported being knocked offline around lunchtime local UK time on Monday.

The issues appeared to be affecting customers right across London.

But there is a relatively simple – if slightly technical – fix, according to some affected users.

Some found that using Google’s public DNS settings appeared to get devices back online. Instructions to do so can be found on Google’s website.

On Community Fibre’s website, it apologised for the problems and said that it was working to fix them as soon as possible.

“Some customers may be experiencing disruption to their service,” a warning on the company’s service status page says. “Our engineers are aware of this issue and working on a solution as their top priority.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience.”

The company was hit by a run of complaints on Twitter, formerly known as X, where it had tweeted about “random acts of kindness” shortly before the outage began. “How about you kindly restore our internet services?” asked one affected user.

In response, Community Fibre’s official account largely apologised and redirected users to its help page, where it said it would publish updates.

