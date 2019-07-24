Competitions in 8 sports to be held on July 24 at EYOF Baku 2019

The national team of Azerbaijan is represented in seven of the abovementioned sports. The judoists will be performing first.

Gymnastics

All-around, individual exercises, classification

Milana Minakovskaya

Basketball

Boys, Group A, III round

Azerbaijan-Croatia

Handball

Girls, Group B, III round

Azerbaijan - Czech Republic

Boys, Group A, III round

Azerbaijan - Serbia

Swimming

Girls, 200 m, freestyle, classification

Aysel Safarova

Boys, 200 m, breaststroke, classification

Aliyar Jahangirbayov

Girls, 100 m, butterfly, classification

Maryam Sheikhalizadehkhangah

Boys, 200 m, butterfly, final

Ramil Valizade

Judo

Girls

44 kg, 1/8 final

Gulshan Bashirova - Maria Gonzalez (Spain)

Boys

50 kg, 1/8 final

Ismayil Ganbarli - Sergey Mastryukov (Russia)

55 kg, 1/16 final

Shukran Zamanly - Miguel Gago (Portugal)

60 kg, 1/16 final

Turan Bayramov - the winner of the meeting Kote Kapanadze (Georgia) / Adam Safer (Austria)

Volleyball

Boys, Group A, III round

Azerbaijan - Russia

Athletics

Girls, triple vault, classification, group B

Sabrina Zhralova

Girls, 200 m, I stage

Lamiya Veliyeva

Boys, 200 m, stage I

Ali Abdiyev

Boys, high jump, classification, group B

Aydin Badalov

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

