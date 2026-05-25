Congo halts mining in parts of South Kivu over fraud

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The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has issued a blanket three-month suspension on all mining activities across key territories in its South Kivu province, moving aggressively to choke off illegal mining networks and mineral smuggling.





According to a ministerial directive signed by Mines Minister Louis Watum Kabamba, the temporary ban specifically targets the Mwenga and Shabunda territories. The freeze went into effect following widespread reports of rampant, undocumented exploitation of the region's rich mineral reserves, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During the 90-day shutdown, a specialized task force led by the General Inspectorate of Mines will deploy to the area. Investigators are tasked with auditing every local operation to verify permits and ensure compliance with national laws. The overarching goal is to completely restructure the local trade, curb widespread mining fraud, and halt the illicit flow of precious ores out of the province.

The eastern region of Congo is globally renowned for its deposits of gold, cassiterite (tin ore), and coltan—a critical mineral used to manufacture smartphones and electric vehicle batteries. In South Kivu, these materials are predominantly extracted by independent, artisanal miners working in highly informal settings.

The Larger Conflict Context: This is not the first time Kinshasa has clamped down on the region. Last year, the Congolese government banned mineral trading across dozens of artisanal sites in both North and South Kivu after uncovering clear evidence that illegal mining profits were directly financing violent armed rebel groups operating in the volatile eastern provinces.

News.Az