Women face growing Ebola risks as outbreak spreads in Africa

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Women and girls are likely to face the highest risk of Ebola infection during the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, according to UN Women officials. The warning comes as health authorities continue efforts to contain the spread of the virus in affected areas.

UN Women’s chief of humanitarian action, Sofia Calltorp, said women are more vulnerable during Ebola outbreaks because they are often caregivers for sick relatives, frontline health workers and those involved in burial preparations, placing them in close contact with infected people, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

Calltorp told reporters in Geneva that previous outbreaks showed women and girls accounted for the majority of reported Ebola cases and deaths in several affected communities.

She noted that during the 2018-2019 Ebola outbreak in the Congo, women and girls represented around two-thirds of cases, while in Liberia’s 2014 outbreak women made up up to three-quarters of deaths in some areas.

Calltorp said the current outbreak is unfolding while the Democratic Republic of the Congo is already facing a severe humanitarian crisis and pressure on its healthcare system. She also warned that pregnant women face additional risks because of increased contact with medical services.

UN Women further warned that quarantines and emergency restrictions during outbreaks can lead to increased gender-based violence against women and girls.

The organization called for stronger funding for women-led groups, improved primary healthcare systems and greater involvement of women in Ebola prevention and response efforts.

News.Az