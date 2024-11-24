Conor McGregor found guilty of sexual assault: Details of the high-profile case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor, known for his frequent involvement in controversies, has once again made headlines. This time, Ireland’s High Court has found him guilty of sexual assault stemming from an incident in December 2018. While the case was a civil lawsuit, and McGregor avoided criminal charges, he has been ordered to pay €250,000 in damages.

What happened that night?

Challenges of the case

Reactions from both sides

Impact on McGregor's career

The incident occurred after a Christmas party in December 2018. McGregor invited his long-time acquaintance, Nikita Hand, and her friend to join him. After a brief stop at the fighter's residence, they proceeded to a hotel in the Sandyford area, where Hand alleged the assault took place.According to Hand's testimony, McGregor propositioned her for sex, and when she refused, he attacked her, choking and ultimately assaulting her. Hand's attorney, John Gordon, stated that the victim suffered injuries, including bruises and bleeding scratches, which were corroborated by medical experts.McGregor denied all allegations, claiming the encounter was consensual. His legal team argued that Hand attempted to extort money from him.After the incident, Hand sought medical attention and reported the assault to the police. However, the case was closed in 2020 due to insufficient evidence. Despite this, Hand filed a civil lawsuit in 2021, with proceedings commencing in November 2024.During the trial, McGregor’s defense presented video evidence showing Hand and another individual, James Lawrence, behaving amicably. Lawrence claimed that he and Hand engaged in consensual sexual activity. However, Hand's lawyer argued that this was an attempt to shift blame onto another party involved.Following the jury's verdict, Hand expressed her relief and determination:"I’m overwhelmed. Six years of fighting for justice are finally over, and I’m proud of myself for enduring it. This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has faced a similar situation."McGregor, on the other hand, strongly disagreed with the court’s decision and announced plans to appeal:"The verdict is unjust. I will continue to fight for my name and focus on the future," he stated on social media.McGregor’s reputation, already marred by numerous controversies, has taken another significant hit. While he avoided prison, the ruling could have far-reaching consequences for his career, including sponsorship deals and future opportunities in the sport.This case highlights the complexities of legal proceedings in sexual assault cases, particularly those involving high-profile figures. The upcoming appeal process is expected to garner significant public attention once again.

News.Az