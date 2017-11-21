Construction of 10 carpet producing facilities to start in Azerbaijan in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Construction of ten carpet producing facilities will start in Azerbaijan next year, the country’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

He was speaking Nov. 21 at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament during discussion of the country’s draft state budget for 2018, according to Trend.

Mustafayev noted that in order to develop carpet weaving in Azerbaijan, the work continues to create new production facilities.

“These facilities have been already commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Horadiz and Shamkir districts, facilities in six districts are fully ready for operation, and in two more districts, the work will be completed before the end of the year,” he added.

He said that in order to create a raw material base of carpet weaving, it is planned to start construction of a spinning and dyeing factory in Sumgait city, fur and dyestuff production facilities will be built in another five districts by the end of the year.

News.Az

News.Az