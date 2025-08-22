Construction of Kars-Nakhchivan railway starts in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 22, the ceremony inaugurating the construction of the Kars-Ighdir-Aralik-Diluju railway (along the border with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic), was held in Igdir, Türkiye.

The opening speech was delivered by Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to him, the railway, spanning 224 kilometers, is a major boost for Türkiye in developing relations with regional and global actors, and turning official Ankara into geostrategic leader.

He also described the railway as a bridge between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Armenia and a concrete step, adding that the project would contribute to the socio-economic development of the vast region from London to Beijing.

The minister noted that the project of strategic importance would be completed in 4-5 years.

News.Az