Consul Otto Hauser: Germany, Azerbaijan could co-op in automotive industry

Germany and Azerbaijan could cooperate in automotive industry, Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Stuttgart Otto Hauser told Trend.

He said that economic relations between the countries are at a good level and the bilateral trade turnover is in favor of Azerbaijan, since the country exports more to Germany because of oil supplies.

"So, there is still potential for improvement in the non-energy trade. I see opportunities in the automotive, plastics, machinery and agriculture sectors," Hauser noted.

He further said that plastics and their processing is a very interesting sector for Germany.

"I see good prospects of Germany’s building such production in Azerbaijan. The raw materials can be processed immediately in Azerbaijan. For Azerbaijan, I see sales markets in the Caucasus, Russia, Iran and Europe," he said.

Hauser also noted that Germany can transfer know-how to Azerbaijan, which would help build production in the country.

Speaking about the relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, Hauser said they are good and the cooperation is diverse.

"I expect the relations to intensify much more in 2019. Also, there is a significant Azerbaijani community in Germany, which we would like to integrate more," he added.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany exceeded $1.44 billion in 2018, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan. Around $780 million of the amount accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products, and $660 million for the export of German goods. The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 61 percent compared to 2017.

