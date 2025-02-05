Cooperation between Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan accelerates Middle Corridor development, says PM

Cooperation between Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan accelerates Middle Corridor development, says PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted that the strong cooperation between Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan in the railway sector is significantly contributing to the growth of the Middle Corridor.

He made this statement during his meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov in Astana, News.Az reports citing local media.

Kobakhidze mentioned that this cooperation has enabled the implementation of the Middle Corridor project.

The prime minister highlighted that this route is crucial for container transportation between China and Europe, and vice versa.

"Georgia's strategic position strengthens the prospect of becoming a digital hub between Europe and Asia through international relations," Kobakhidze added.

News.Az