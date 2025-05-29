Coordinated attacks launched on Georgia - PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Since the start of the war in Ukraine, we have resisted enormous pressure – both external and internal – from those who would see Georgia once again become a battlefield. We have chosen a different path. We have chosen peace over war, and stability over instability. Our government will always stand on the side of peace. But peace is always vulnerable, if it is not protected by truth. For years, powerful international media outlets have launched coordinated attacks on Georgia. In fact, their false narratives are designed to punish Georgia for refusing to be dragged into war, for choosing sovereignty, and for putting our national interest first," Kobakhidze said.

News.Az