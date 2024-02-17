Yandex metrika counter

COP26 president visits Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
COP26 president visits Azerbaijan

President of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) Sir Alok Sharma has today visited Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources as he held meetings with Climate Change High Level Champion for COP29 Nigar Arpadarai and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, News.Az reports. 

“We’ve discussed energy transition, preparations for the upcoming COP29 in Baku,” Nigar Arpadarai said on X.

The COP26 President also held discussions with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

News about - COP26 president visits Azerbaijan

News about - COP26 president visits Azerbaijan


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      