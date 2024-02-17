COP26 president visits Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) Sir Alok Sharma has today visited Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources as he held meetings with Climate Change High Level Champion for COP29 Nigar Arpadarai and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, News.Az reports.

“We’ve discussed energy transition, preparations for the upcoming COP29 in Baku,” Nigar Arpadarai said on X.

The COP26 President also held discussions with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

News.Az