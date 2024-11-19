COP29: Azerbaijan calls on countries to submit National Adaptation Plans by 2025

COP29: Azerbaijan calls on countries to submit National Adaptation Plans by 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan urges countries to submit their National Adaptation Plans (NAP) by 2025, Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 Lead Negotiator, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at the conference on “Accelerating Adaptation Action at COP29: Progress on Formulating and Implementing National Adaptation Plans” held as part of the ongoing COP29 climate change in Baku, News.Az reports.Rafiyev recalled that Azerbaijan submitted its NAP earlier this month.Calling on countries to submit their NAPs by 2025, the COP29 Lead Negotiator noted that this would allow them to make progress in their implementation by 2030. “These plans will guide how we share the best practices, transfer technology and support each other’s ambitions,” Rafiyev added.According to him, today, adaptation needs more political will than ever.

News.Az