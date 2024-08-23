COP29 Azerbaijan initiates food safety training programme

+ ↺ − 16 px

In preparation for COP29, set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11th to 22nd , 2024, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has initiated a training programme focused on enhancing the safety and sustainability competencies of local hotels.

The “Food Safety - Level 2” training, led by the company’s food safety expert, is being delivered at hotels in Baku. This initiative aims to bolster the hotels’ competencies in food safety, ensuring they meet the highest international standards during the event, News.Az reports.The training programme is based on the fundamental principles of International Food Safety requirements and standards, tailored to local conditions in Azerbaijan, and has been approved by the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH). The objective of the programme is to ensure that visitors attending COP29 experience catering and hospitality that adheres to the highest food safety standards. As part of this initiative, initial training sessions were conducted in August for staff members of hotels in the capital. This programme, designed for food suppliers, hotels, restaurants, and public catering establishments, aims to elevate the quality of services offered and enhance the competencies of hospitality staff.The training content covers all critical aspects of food safety, focusing on best practices in food preparation and distribution, strict hygiene regulations, the importance of personal responsibility among service industry employees, and other key topics. Participants also received in-depth guidance on effective preventive and control measures, safe storage practices, and other topics related to food safety. The training programme will continue through the end of October, extending its reach to additional hotels across the capital, ensuring widespread adherence to these standards.

