COP29 highlights role of SMEs in green economy

Panel discussions on the "Role of SMEs in the Green Economy," organized by KOBIA, took place during COP29 in Baku, News.az reports.

Key attendees at the event included officials, representatives of international organizations, businesspeople, and environmental start-ups.Speakers, including Manuela Traldi, President of the Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (ITAZERCOM), Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA), and Dima Al-Khatib, Director of the UN Office for South-South Cooperation, highlighted the role of SMEs in the global economy and employment, as well as their contribution to the fight against climate change.During the panel discussions, all stakeholders in the SME ecosystem were invited to join the "Baku Coalition Declaration for the Green Climate Transition of SMEs," an initiative proposed by KOBIA to accelerate SMEs' green transition.The speakers also explored further steps needed to support SMEs during their transition to a green economy.Tim Cheston, Senior Manager at the Growth Lab at the Center for International Development at Harvard University, made a presentation on the global "Green Growth Portal," developed in collaboration between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Center.

