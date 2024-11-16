COP29 hosts presentation of ESGhub.az platform
COP29
On the sixth day of COP29, the Blue Zone hosted a high-level roundtable as part of Science, Technology, and Innovation/Digitalization Day, News.az reports.
Organized by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union, the event featured the launch of ESGhub.az (https://esghub.az/) — an online platform dedicated to promoting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and initiatives.
Vusal Shikhaliev, Head of the Secretariat for the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and Chief of the Economic Policy and Industrial Issues Department at the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, highlighted a growing global shift in how businesses and societies approach sustainability and ethical values. He noted that challenges like climate change, social inequality, sustainable financing, and transparent governance are being addressed more comprehensively, with ESG principles and accountability becoming increasingly important.
ESG Hub Azerbaijan, developed by the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), was created as part of a public-private collaboration. Supported by partners such as MBA and Azercell Telecom, the platform is designed to promote ESG awareness and facilitate sustainable initiatives.
The presentation emphasized that ESG Hub is not just an educational resource but also a networking platform that brings together public and private sector efforts to advance ESG practices. By enabling organizations to incorporate ESG values into their operations, the platform supports long-term sustainable development and contributes to a better future for coming generations.
It was also highlighted that ESG Hub provides organizations with extensive tools to seamlessly integrate ESG principles into their daily activities and long-term strategies, driving a more sustainable and responsible future.
