COP29 in Azerbaijan to highlight most acute topics on global climate agenda - energy minister

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has expressed confidence in bringing forward the most acute topics related to the global climate agenda during COP29, News.az reports referring to the minister's speech at the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) event in Abu Dhabi.

"COP29 in Azerbaijan this year is poised to build upon the achievements of COP28 in Dubai regarding climate concerns. I firmly believe that in Baku, during COP29, we will drive forward the most critical agendas, notably addressing the financing of climate change mitigation measures, a matter of paramount importance," Shahbazov emphasized.

In his opinion, the new collective goal of climate protection is of extreme importance.

"COP29 will additionally provide a superb forum for deliberating on the advancement of strategies concerning green hydrogen. Azerbaijan is resolute in its commitment to advancing climate and green energy objectives. At COP29, Azerbaijan stands prepared to take a leading role in fostering global unity in combating climate change," Shahbazov added.

News.Az