News
Irena
Tag:
China poised to surpass 50% of global solar capacity in 2025
22 Apr 2025-16:38
Azerbaijan, IRENA initiate new program to boost renewable energy in Central Asia
15 Nov 2024-11:29
Azerbaijan’s energy minister urges increased investment to achieve global green energy goals
12 Nov 2024-13:18
COP29 ‘pivotal’ for global climate commitments – IRENA chief
28 Oct 2024-15:53
Baku to host Energy Transition Investment Forum as part of COP29
19 Sep 2024-11:04
Azerbaijan keeps implementing green energy transition successfully: IRENA chief
05 Jun 2024-14:58
International Renewable Energy Agency’s 14th Assembly continues with panel sessions
17 Apr 2024-11:17
COP29 in Azerbaijan to highlight most acute topics on global climate agenda - energy minister
17 Apr 2024-04:13
Azerbaijan’s renewable energy potential may quadruple by 2030, says minister
16 Apr 2024-13:36
Azerbaijan’s energy minister to attend Green Hydrogen Summit and 14th session of Irena Assembly
15 Apr 2024-11:52
