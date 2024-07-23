COP29 presidency team holds productive talks with Brazilian, Australian delegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev and Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev held a productive meeting with Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Ministerial Conference on Climate Action (MoCA) in Wuhan, News.Az reports.“COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, and the COP29 Presidency team held a productive bilateral meeting with Chris Bowen, Minister for Climate Change and Energy of Australia, at the Ministerial for Climate Action in Wuhan, China,” read a post published on the COP29 official X account.The COP29 presidency team also held talks with Ana Toni, National Secretary for Climate Change of Brazil, at MoCA.“The COP29 Presidency was pleased to meet with Ana Toni, National Secretary for Climate Change of Brazil, at MoCA. The Presidency has been in close partnership with Brazil as the Troika provides continuity and coherence between COPs and ensures momentum at this critical moment,” said the other post.

News.Az