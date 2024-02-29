COP29 President addresses 6th session of the UN Environment Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Mukhtar Babayev spoke at the 6th session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), the official COP29 page on wrote on its "X" page, News.az reports.

"COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev and his team joined climate dignitaries from 179 countries in Nairobi for

UNEA-6. In Azerbaijan’s national statement, Mukhtar Babayev highlighted the multilateral efforts involved in fighting climate change, and Azerbaijan’s commitment to hosting a successful and constructive COP," the report says.

UNEA-6 takes place from February 26 to March 1 at the headquarters of the UN Environment Program in Nairobi (Kenya).

