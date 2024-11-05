COP29 unveils program featuring sessions on climate action, sustainability

+ ↺ − 16 px

The eagerly awaited program for events at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku has been officially announced.

The lineup will feature a diverse array of sessions, workshops, and keynote speeches addressing critical issues such as climate action, sustainability, and global partnership, News.Az reports.For more information, the complete program of events can be accessed here. COP29 is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

