COP29 venue to be powered by solar, biofuel and hydroelectric energy

The power supply for the Baku Olympic Stadium during the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference (COP29) will be sourced from a combination of solar energy, HVO biofuel generators, and a hydroelectric power plant, News.Az reports, citing the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

It was noted that the complete power supply of the conference through renewable sources demonstrates that the event is being conducted in accordance with sustainable development principles."All these initiatives ensure that COP29 will become a benchmark for green energy and sustainable development both for Azerbaijan and for the entire world," stated the operating company.

