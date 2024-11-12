COP29 World Leaders Climate Action Summit kicks off with first panel session

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the 29th session of the COP29 to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, the World Leaders Climate Action Summit held its first panel session, News.Az reports.

Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, highlighted the agenda items and issues for consideration.Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Jim Skea, Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Türkiye, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria, Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives, Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo, Hilda Heine, President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, Peter Pellegrini, President of Slovakia, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of North Macedonia, Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro, Ramchandra Poudel, President of Nepal, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname, Denis Bečirović, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, President of Mongolia, Taye Atske Selassie, President of Ethiopia, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdelrahman al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan, Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, Geraldo Alckmin, Vice President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Philip Isdor Mpango, Vice President of Tanzania, Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, Vice President of Ivory Coast, Ahmed Afif Vice, President of Republic of Seychelles, Esperança da Costa, Vice-President of the Republic of Angola, Dr. Abdullah al-Alimi, Member of Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Micheal Usi, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Jeremiah Koung, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Prosper Bazombanza, Vice President of the Republic of Burundi, Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, addressed the session.In their remarks, heads of state and government, as well as heads of delegations, highlighted the efforts undertaken by the countries and institutions they represent in combating climate change and the work done toward fulfilling commitments related to achieving upcoming goals. The speakers also expressed their gratitude for Azerbaijan's successful organization of COP29 and the hospitality extended to them.The COP29 World Leaders Climate Action Summit will conclude on November 13.

News.Az