+ ↺ − 16 px

Coronation Street star Lynne Verrall has died aged 76 after a long illness, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The actress enjoyed a glittering career across the stage and screen since the 1950s, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She will be recognisable to Corrie fans for her role as Geraldine Spellman in 2017. She appeared in 13 episodes across two years and was a key part in major storyline that went on to shape the show going foward. Geraldine was the homophobic mum to Drew Spellman, who was diagnosed with cancer.

After realising he had not long left to live, Drew left his adoptive daughter, Summer Spellman, in the care of his ex-boyfriend, Billy Mayhew. Summer, played by Harriet Bibby, and Billy, played by Daniel Brocklebank have been key characters in the show ever since.

News.Az