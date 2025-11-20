Novartis forecasts 5%-6% annual sales growth through 2030 driven by key cancer drugs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG expects currency-adjusted annual sales growth of 5% to 6% until 2030, driven largely by stronger-than-anticipated revenue from its leading cancer therapies, Kisqali and Scemblix.

Novartis raised its peak sales projection for Kisqali, a treatment for a common form of breast cancer, to at least $10 billion, up from an earlier estimate of $8 billion. Meanwhile, the leukemia drug Scemblix is now expected to achieve peak sales of at least $4 billion, compared with previous forecasts of $3 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company highlighted that its eight most promising approved drugs each carry peak-sales potential ranging from $3 billion to $10 billion, underscoring the strength of its oncology portfolio.

As part of its growth strategy, Novartis recently announced a $12 billion acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, adding treatments for rare muscle disorders to its pipeline. The move is part of a broader effort to offset declining sales of established products, including the heart-failure drug Entresto.

Novartis said the planned acquisition would raise its projected annual sales growth for 2024–2029 to 6%, up from the previously expected 5%, further supporting the company’s long-term expansion strategy.

News.Az